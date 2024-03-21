CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

