CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

INTC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 30,317,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,098,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

