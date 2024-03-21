CIC Wealth LLC Sells 12,608 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 940,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,363. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

