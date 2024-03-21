CIC Wealth LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.79. 1,366,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,924. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

