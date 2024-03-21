CIC Wealth LLC Sells 675 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 131,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. 4,937,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,367,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

