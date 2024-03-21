CIC Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $492.69. 1,787,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,122. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

