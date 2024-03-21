Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.30. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,992,146 shares traded.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

