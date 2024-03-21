ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
