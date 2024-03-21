ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

