Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 665 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 396.80 ($5.05). The stock had a trading volume of 311,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,660. The firm has a market cap of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 748.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 680.15.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Insiders have bought a total of 88 shares of company stock valued at $44,951 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

