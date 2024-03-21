Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,968 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at $122,177,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

