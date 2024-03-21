CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

