CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.
CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.8 %
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
