CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells $250,682.40 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $250,682.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

