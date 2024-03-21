Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Insider Leandro Ravetti Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) insider Leandro Ravetti sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.15), for a total value of A$3,500,000.00 ($2,302,631.58).
Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About Cobram Estate Olives
