Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

