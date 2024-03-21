Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 161907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

