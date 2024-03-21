Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

