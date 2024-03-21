Commons Capital LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

