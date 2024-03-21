Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.70 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
