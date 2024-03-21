Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp accounts for approximately 6.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 11.19% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $88,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,671.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch bought 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $213,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

