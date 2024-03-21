Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

