Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $9.05 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,217 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
