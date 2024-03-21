Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

