Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 301 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

