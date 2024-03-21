Compass Point Boosts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $125.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

