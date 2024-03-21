Compound (COMP) Price Tops $74.07 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $599.62 million and $84.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $74.07 or 0.00110370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00037363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002966 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,007 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,006.74218632 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.8751669 USD and is up 14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $91,639,496.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

