Concordium Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Concordium has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $906,290.60 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,970,536,548 coins and its circulating supply is 9,277,049,828 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

