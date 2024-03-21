Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $9.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.34. 3,267,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,351. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

