Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VV stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.84. The stock had a trading volume of 134,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.87 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.