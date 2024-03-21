Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $56.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,634.73. 152,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,296.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

