Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,989. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

