Constitution Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.63. 1,497,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

