Constitution Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 28,341,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,455,496. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

