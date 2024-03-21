Constitution Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.84. 934,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

