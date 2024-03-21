Constitution Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,046 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 407,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

