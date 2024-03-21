Constitution Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 9,687,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,367,451. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

