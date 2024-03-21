Constitution Capital LLC Sells 7,987 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 10.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

