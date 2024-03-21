Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Joseph S. Compofelice Sells 5,826 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Contango Ore Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

