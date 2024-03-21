Contrasting PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -31.12% -1,182.09% -12.60% PLAYSTUDIOS -6.24% -7.19% -6.06%

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

78.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $430.30 million 0.91 -$133.93 million ($1.41) -2.81 PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 1.09 -$19.39 million ($0.15) -16.87

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.65%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.87%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

Porch Group beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

