Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,677 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 440,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,149. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

