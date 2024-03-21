Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.15. 161,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,370. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.