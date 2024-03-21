Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.03. 536,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

