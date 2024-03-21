Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,366 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Up 1.3 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

