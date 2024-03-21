Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

ORLY traded up $21.73 on Thursday, hitting $1,167.02. The company had a trading volume of 130,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,973. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,167.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,051.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

