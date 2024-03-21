Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 309,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

