Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

