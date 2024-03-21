Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.14. 126,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,250. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

