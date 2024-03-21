Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.96. The stock had a trading volume of 425,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

