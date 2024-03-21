Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,628. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.