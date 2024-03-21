Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,004 shares of company stock worth $2,583,970. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 338,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

